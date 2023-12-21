Manton man arrested for spray painting his mom’s home with swastikas, words

Brandon James Wetterman (Derrick Carroll)

WEXFORD COUNTY — On Nov. 1, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was called to a residence on N 41 ½ Road in Cedar Creek Township for a report of damaged property.

The trooper arrived and spoke with the resident, who stated he wanted to pursue charges against his brother for spray painting a swastika and words on the home where he lives. The home is owned by their mother.

The mother said she was in the process of evicting her son, 37-year-old Brandon James Wetterman, and was seeking a personal protection order against him, troopers said.

Wetterman has damaged siding on the home, stolen items from the residence and damaged vehicles in the driveway, troopers said.

A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 6. Wetterman was later arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

Wetterman was arraigned last week in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of malicious destruction of building over $1,000 but less than $20,000.

Michigan State Police photo




