Ludington teen spreads holiday cheer to law enforcement, military members and veterans with stockings

MASON COUNTY — A 14-year-old from Ludington is helping spread the holiday spirit to law enforcement, active military members and our veterans.

Sawyer Hendrickson has done this for the last 10 years, and each time she reaches more and more people through her non-profit “Miss Sawyer’s Kids with a Cause.”

On Thursday, she was spreading Christmas cheer at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office by delivering plenty of stockings for all the deputies and staff. The stockings are all stuffed with homemade snacks and baked goods, a card and other types of goodies.

Advertisement

Her hope is to encourage more young people to show their support.

“Recognize that there’s not a lot of younger kids out there that are like me that want to do something this big. But you don’t always have to, I guess, do something that’s this big to just show your support, but always just helping out or showing your support matters,” Hendrickson said.

The non-profit has shipped, or hand delivered, more than 10,000 stockings to more than 70 counties so far this year.