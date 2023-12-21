Lake County Sheriff looking for more donations for toy drive

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff’s office is collecting toys for their first ever toy giveaway and there’s still time to get in on the fun of giving.

With the help of donations from community members and the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Rich Martin has been busy collecting toys for the Christmas Eve toy giveaway and said they are looking for more items or cash donations for the event.

The toy giveaway will be happening from 1 to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Luther Village Hall.

The sheriff said the event is open to all Lake County kids.

“Basically, they’re going to pick out the gift that they want. We’re hoping that we’ll have more gifts to give out. I’ll have a grab bag with some coloring books and some other stuff will be out there giving out the gifts. Hopefully we’ll have a big turnout and this will grow every year. If we can better somebody’s Christmas, that’s something that we want to do,” said Martin.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off donations at the sheriff’s office or you can call to arrange a pickup.