Hook & Hunting: Give the gift of a Pure Michigan Hunt Application for $5

CADILLAC — If you’re trying to find some last minute gift ideas, then look no further. For $5 you can get that special someone a Pure Michigan Hunt Application, which would make the perfect stocking stuffer.

If the application is picked, they could receive thousands of dollars in hunting equipment as well as a bear and elk license, first pick at a managed waterfowl area and a turkey license for both spring and fall.

The drawing will be held in January and the $5 goes to a good cause.

“That money goes back into habitat development for Michigan Wildlife here in the state. And so not only are they purchasing a gift that could potentially give somebody the hunt of a lifetime, but they’re also giving back to the natural resources of Michigan, to the state, and that money can go to work on the ground,” Eric Hilliard, the multimedia creation specialist at the Michigan DNR said.

If your name is one the application, don’t worry because you are able to transfer the tags to someone else’s name if you win.