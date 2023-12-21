Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Recycle Mecosta

The Consumers Energy Foundation’s mission is to support and give back to the community in Northern Michigan, providing the needed funds to many locally focused organizations to jump start projects. One of the many groups supported by the Consumers Energy Foundation is the good work being done by Recycle Mecosta.

Recycle Mecosta offers recycling services to the Big Rapids area at their recycling facility and via their local business outreach program that provides pick-up services to businesses in the Big Rapids area. One of the many projects that will benefit from the capital provided by the Consumers Energy Foundation is a new truck that will allow Recycle Mecosta to expand their business outreach program.

Recycle Mecosta

For more information on how you can support the organization such as volunteer opportunities visit the Recycle Mecosta website. For more information on the great work being done in Northern Michigan by the Consumers Energy Foundation visit their webpage here.