Cherry Capital Airport gives travel tips ahead of the holidays

TRAVERSE CITY — The holidays are here and that means people are traveling home to be with family.

The Cherry Capital Airport is averaging 2,000 travelers a day, and they have a few tips for the best experience.

It’s advised that if you’re bringing gifts that you don’t wrap them ahead of time for the TSA Security Check. And, as always, it’s important to give yourself plenty of time to get through security and to your gate by getting to the airport early.

“The other things to emphasize during this time is patience. Lots of patience, because there’s a lot of new travelers this time of year going through our airports. So be very patient. Other things to do ahead of time before coming to the airport is using your airline app. Checking in so you’re checked into your flight,” Kevin Klein, the CEO of the Cherry Capital Airport, said.

Food and drink items are also a popular travel gift this time of year, but it’s important to know the TSA guidelines on these. To see what those are, and guidelines for other items, click here.