BATA gives $30,000 to 100 different riders through anonymous donor

The Bay Area Transportation Authority celebrated a very generous gift given to the agency just in time for the Christmas holiday.

An anonymous donor gave BATA a whopping $30,000 to give away to the community. BATA put the money into 100 different envelopes and handed them out to riders.

This is the fourth year that BATA has been chosen by an anonymous donor for this giveaway. They said that while the gifting was random, their drivers who get to know the daily riders were able to select a lot of the recipients who may have needed the money the most.

“We’ve heard stories of people just breaking down in tears, being so thankful, wondering how they were going to pay for their utility bills over the winter time. I spoke with one rider yesterday afternoon who didn’t know how he was going to pay for Christmas presents this year. And he said this gift has saved me,” Eric Lingaur, the BATA director of communications and development, said.

BATA said their staff was honored to be able to share that gift with their community.