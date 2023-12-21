2 seriously hurt after head-on crash in Antrim Co.

ANTRIM COUNTY — Michigan State Police on Thursday said two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2:54 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on US-31 near Old Dixie Highway in Banks Township.

Witnesses reported a 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling south on US-31, drove onto the right shoulder of the roadway and then re-entered the roadway and crossed the center line, striking a 2023 Freightliner head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, a 33-year-old Boyne Falls man, was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with serious injuries, troopers said. His current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 66-year-old man from Roscommon, suffered two broken ribs and was taken by ambulance to McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey, troopers said. He was later released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Otsego County EMS, and Banks Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.