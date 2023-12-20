Woman, man accused of dealing cocaine with woman’s toddler in the car

Linda Symone Baker (Mike Bitnar)

TRIDENT detectives say a man and woman were arrested in a cocaine dealing bust.

Detectives were investigating a woman, Linda Symone Baker, suspected of supplying large amounts of cocaine to people in the Chippewa County area.

Undercover detectives set up to buy cocaine from the woman on Dec. 17. After the deal, her vehicle was stopped and searched.

Detectives found that Baker had brought her 18-month-old toddler to the drug deal. A man, Gene Guadalupe Canales, who had made the trip with Baker was also arrested.

Gene Guadalupe Canales (Mike Bitnar)

Baker was charged with Delivery of Cocaine Over 50 grams, Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine Over 50 grams, Child Endangerment, and Destruction of Evidence.

Canales was charged with Delivery of Cocaine Over 50 grams, and Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine Over 50 grams.