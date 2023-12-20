Secretary of State’s Office holding random selection Jan. 3 to pick new Citizens Redistricting Commissioner

A change is coming to Michigan’s commission in charge of drawing up legislative districts.

Dustin Witjes, a Democratic member of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission handed in his resignation Wednesday.

Now, the Secretary of State’s Office will hold a random selection on Jan. 3 to pick a new Democratic commissioner.

The 13 member Redistricting Commission is made up of republicans, democrats and independents, and it was created after Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that took the drawing of representative election districts out of the hands of the state legislature.