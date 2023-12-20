‘Name your price’ at Little Traverse Bay Humane Society this month

You can give an animal in need a new home this winter.

Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs is holding “name your price” adoptions until the end of December.

Adoption prices for adult cats and dogs at the shelter can be negotiated, as long as they’re more than a year old. They currently have 80 animals ready to go.

“‘Name your price’ is all about getting animals into homes. Any adult animal, an individual can come in and they can say, ‘Hey, I really only have $20.’ Right? That’s OK,” said Sarah Schertel, LTBHS Director of Operations. However, “We of course encourage you to make sure that you’re going to be able to sustain pet ownership, as it does come along with some expenditures along the way.”

You can also foster a dog or cat if you’re not able to adopt.