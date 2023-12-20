Michigan State Police advising parents to be vigilant about online dangers over winter break

CADILLAC — A warning going out to parents on the heels of the Traverse City teen that was kidnapped after talking to her abductor online.

Michigan State Police is trying to get the word out about online safety, especially with many kids about to start their winter break.

Carly Pitrago, who works with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit of Michigan State Police, said there has been an increase in online crimes in part because kids and teens have more access to electronics and the internet.

“You see a lot more incidence reporting during breaks or summertime because kids are able to do more things. They have more access to computers, maybe more access without as much supervision,” said Pitrago.

She said it’s critical to have conversations with your kids about online safety.

Pitrago said kids have safety nets at school that help keep them safe, that block access to certain websites, apps, or games but when they are at home. It’s really up to parents to ensure they are being safe.

She said many parents and kids who have fallen victims to cybercrimes never think it would happen to them but it’s happening all over the state including here in Northern Michigan.

“Since 2020, the number of cyber tips that have come in through National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, AKA as NCMEC have gone up significantly. The state of Michigan alone receives over 2000 tips a month from NCMEC,” she said.

Pitrago said the best defense is to talk to your kids about online predators and check their phones and see who they are talking to just be proactive.

“Don’t let them have phones in private places like bathrooms or bedrooms with the doors closed. Don’t let them have devices at night when they’re supposed to be sleeping. Those are a lot of the times when the predators are trying to reach out and get them to talk to them or send them things,” said Pitrago.

She said there are apps parents can buy that help monitor students’ activity online. With these tech savvy kids you want to be one step ahead of them.

“Snapchat has for my eyes only, which needs a passcode to access. Sometimes kids are using a hidden calculator app, which looks like a calculator, but you put in a series of numbers or a math problem, you know, or fingerprint, and then they can hide files or photos in there as well, " said Pitrago.

State Police said it’s important to have these conversations before it’s too late. Kids too often lulled into a false sense of security can be groomed in the matter of minutes or hours.

“It’s hard for kids sometimes to understand or comprehend just the severity of what could happen if they’re talking and giving personal information to people online. You know, in person, you see a stranger and you might not talk with them or go the other way. But when you’re talking to people online, you’re not really face to face,” said Pitrago.

State Police work closely with Child Advocacy Centers to deal with victims after the fact.

Pitrago said these partnerships are important and beneficial to both the victim and law enforcement.

“A lot of the times it’s a very traumatic incident that’s happened to them. And being able to just share that story once and have a multidisciplinary team watch and observe from another room by forensic interviewers who are trained to interview children, gives us a lot more information, helps the child go through that trauma,” said Pitrago.

The executive director of Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center in Manistee Megan McCarthy said they’ve seen an increase in cyber-crimes against children since Covid.

She attributes it to electronics being more of a part of our lives and from a younger and younger age.

“We’ve seen increases in exchanges of such sexually explicit material by not just by teens but by very young children. We’ve also seen real instances of adults posing as children in order to try to coordinate either the exchange of images or meet ups outside of these platforms,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy said it’s a scary thing that we need to be aware of. The organization go to schools in Mason and Manistee counties, teaching about child abuse-and includes information about online dangers.

“These are free. They are classroom-based lessons. A series of 245-minute lessons usually separated about two weeks apart. And it’s from kindergarten through 12th grade. And it helps children to spot red flags and know how to speak up for all types of abuse, including cyber bullying and digital abuse,” said McCarthy.

State Police said there are apps you can buy to help monitor your student’s activity. They have tips and testimonials from other kids in TikTok form where they talk about being a victim, you can share with your students to help you start that dialogue about online safety, that you can access through their website.

For more on how to keep your kids safe, please click here.