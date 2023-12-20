Michigan case could remove Trump from ballot under insurrection clause

A case similar to one in Colorado that barred former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot is being considered in Michigan, with a decision possibly coming in days.

The Colorado Supreme Court issued a decision Tuesday night under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it from holding office. It’s the first time in history the provision has been used to prohibit someone from running for the presidency, and the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to have the final say over whether the ruling will stand.

“President Trump asks us to hold that Section 3 disqualifies every oathbreaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one and that it bars oathbreakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the land,” the court’s majority opinion said. “Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3.”

The Court voted 4-3 that Trump should be disqualified from the state’s Republican primary race. The Court gave the former President’s legal team until Jan. 4, 2024, to appeal the ruling. Colorado primary ballots are set to be printed the next day.

A similar push to have Trump removed from consideration in Michigan has played out with legal arguments also citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

“That prohibition applies to Donald Trump, based on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” said Mark Brewer, an attorney suing to remove Trump from the ballot in Michigan.

Brewer, who made his comments in early October, said that Michigan voters have a “right to have only eligible candidates.” Brewer is suing with Free Speech for People, a nonprofit group that identifies as non-partisan but often supports progressive causes, and four Michigan voters.

Brewer, former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, said that the challenges to Trump’s qualification shouldn’t be seen as a political effort.

“This is a bipartisan group of plaintiffs. There are Democrats and Republicans in this group of plaintiffs,” Brewer said. “This is a bipartisan lawsuit, and this is about enforcing the rule of law as to everybody. Nobody is above the law — not Trump, not anybody else.”

But so far, the plaintiffs’ legal arguments have fallen flat. Both the Court of Claims and Court of Appeals have shot down Brewer’s case, ruling that Trump should be presented as an option for Republican voters.

“Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates,” the Court wrote in its 3-0 opinion.

The plaintiffs in the case have appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court, which holds a 4-3 liberal majority. They have asked for an expedited ruling by Christmas and have submitted excerpts from the Colorado Court’s ruling to support their arguments.

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, following a lawsuit attempting to force her to remove Trump from the ballot, wrote in September that “the appropriate forum for deciding whether a candidate qualifies to serve in office under the Constitution is the courts — and, in a case with national implications such as this one, the Supreme Court.”

“That’s why in Michigan, unless a court rules otherwise, Donald Trump will be on the ballot for our Republican presidential primary on Feb. 27, 2024,” she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.