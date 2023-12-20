LINK program students present gifts to Sault Area High School special ed class

SAULT STE. MARIE — Julie Henderson’s special education class had a Christmas party with some extra cheer this year. Special ed students and staff were joined by students from Henderson’s LINKS program.

The program at Sault Area High School started in 2011, with only five students signing up. Now there are nearly three dozen.

The LINKS program is a research-based peer-to-peer support model for students with special needs. Students act as mentors, role models and friends to a student with autism or other disability.

For the past few weeks, two current students and one recent graduate, Morgan Brow, raised money and collected donations to help bring Christmas cheer to Julie Henderson’s class. On Tuesday, they handed out their gifts.

“I don’t think anybody thinks about the LINKS program. Christmas is about giving, so when we are able to give back it just feels really good. I would rather give gifts to all of these kids than receive them,” said Brow.

Students in the LINKS program also earn elective class credit towards graduation.