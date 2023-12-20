If you’re worried your present won’t come in on time, shopping from small businesses can help

CADILLAC — Christmas is just days away, and chances are you have not finished all of your holiday shopping. And we all know how stressful it can be to wait for a package to arrive on time.

Stephanie Dehn, the owner of Contigo Dogs in Traverse City, especially knows just how stressful that can be.

“The UPS, post office, all of those services a lot of the time are overwhelmed and overburdened at this time of the year, so they physically do not get there on time,” said Dehn.

And if you’re lucky enough to have a package come in on time, it isn’t guaranteed that the items come in one piece.

“It’s not like, you know, having been stressed out and trying to find everything online, you actually, like, enjoy the experience of it,” said owner of Underground Toys, Caitlin Bowden.

That is when small business shopping comes in.

“All of the money stays within our community, too. So genuinely, the money and time and effort that we put into it and that you guys support us with will continue to stay within our families and within our community for months to come, too,” said Dehn.

By supporting small businesses, you can make sure you get all your presents on time.

“You know, it saves you the hassle of sending things back if you don’t like it once you put it on and for maybe like holiday shoppers out, wait till the last minute and they’re like scared that they’re not going to get stuff on time,” said Owner of Threads North, David Klein.

But it also gives you the chance to actually feel the quality of the items.

“I mean, it’s just a more fun experience for everyone. First of all, it’s especially, I think, with something like toys, it’s so great to just be able to see it touch it, you know, take it all in. And then for kids as well, it’s so nice for them to be able to go to a place and actually physically pick things out and get excited about something and like form a memory or all doing it instead of, you know, having to go to like a big box store or, you know, just have something picked out online,” said Bowden.

And it’s also a great way to make sure nobody else has already given the present.

“So, shopping small gives you the opportunity to be able to purchase so many cool different products. I mean, my store alone, we have 70% of what we have in store is other small businesses. Things that you normally wouldn’t see at a big box store, super creative items, different types of art forms and mediums. And also there’s a really cool gift that you can find for, honestly, a lot of them under $20,” said Dehn.

You also save on all the extensive shipping costs.

By supporting local, not only are you saving that holiday headache, you’re helping support a small business community.

“Without a community, it would be a terrible place, wouldn’t it,” said Klein.