If you’re looking to give this holiday season, these organizations need your help

When we think of holiday and winter giving, we often think of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles or Toys for Tots, both great organizations that need our help.

But since there are so many ways to support your Northern Michigan community this season, we wanted to share a few ideas:

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors (BACN)

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors strives to improve the quality of life for people with limited resources in our community by providing food, clothing, financial assistance, education and social support in collaboration with area resources.

Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan

Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan serves more than 30 counties, with offices in Harbor Springs and Traverse City, by providing support services and educational programs to promote the well-being of children, adolescents, adults, and families in times of crisis, challenge, and life transition.

Goodwill Inn

Goodwill Inn provides safe, supportive shelter with food and other basic needs for adults and families experiencing homelessness while supporting their efforts to find safe, permanent housing solutions.

Healing Private Wounds

Healing Private Wounds provides sexual abuse education and prevention training and assemblies in the school systems, counseling services, mentorship, jail ministry, and a different number of supportive groups throughout the year.

Manna Food Project

Manna Food Project is a local nonprofit food bank that serves our neighbors in need across Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties in Northern Michigan.

Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness

Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness addresses housing issues through a community-based process that develops a comprehensive, coordinated continuum of care to individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in our communities

Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency

Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency assists residents through case management counseling, advocacy, group participation, and service provision Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford County.

Oasis Family Resource Center

Oasis Family Resource Center is nonprofit that provides shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their children. The agency has grown into a comprehensive shelter and counseling program as well as the owner of a resale store, Second Chance.

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor supports the physical and spiritual welfare of people experiencing homelessness by providing emergency shelter, food, and hope.

Single Momm

Single Momm is a ministry that addresses the core issues of single motherhood and provides innovative and diverse solutions for families desiring to reach self-sufficiency.

Women’s Resource Center

Women’s Resource Center provides support for domestic and sexual violence survivors, assisting residential and non-residential clients with support, advocacy and immediate crisis intervention.











