Deputies: Woman killed when driver, possibly drunk, turned in front of her car

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was killed in a two-car crash on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the crash around 8 p.m. on High Lake Road at Willsey Road in East Bay Twp. They say a pickup truck was making a left turn onto Willsey Road, and failed to stop for a car coming the other way.

The man and woman in the car were both taken to the hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Deputies believe the at-fault driver was under the influence. He was arrested for OWI III Causing Death.

This crash is still under investigation by our office.