Turtle Creek Casino & Resort 250 snowmobile race taking place in January

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — A big event for snowmobile fans is coming up in Grand Traverse County.

The Midwest International Racing Association announced that the Turtle Creek Casino & Resort 250 in Acme will be taking place Jan. 27-28. The first day will have races with 5-7 laps while the second day will be an enduro race. The race had to be cancelled last year due to higher temperatures.

The track will be in the Grand Traverse Town Center Fields next to Meijer.

“We really are quite a fast paced racing organization and we’re growing. We’re the fastest growing snowmobile race organization in the country right now. It’s just a great opportunity to see some of the best snowmobile racers, we’ll racers from probably about 8 to 10 different states,” Charles Wiltse from the Midwest International Racing Association said.

The race will also be livestreamed online.

For more information, click here.