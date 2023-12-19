Traverse City road grant will improve safety, overall community, says state official

A recently announced federal grant for a Traverse City roadway improvement represents a new style of Michigan placemaking that will benefit the region, a state official said.

The project, announced last week, will create a roundabout at the intersection of M-72 and M-22 on the west side of Traverse City. The renovation will also include a total street reconstruction and upgrades to walkways and traffic signals.

The project is projected to cost about $19 million in total, with $14.4 million being provided by the federal Department of Transportation.

Zach Kolodin, Michigan’s Chief Transportation Officer, said the project is representative of the approach states have taken to infrastructure following the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.

“Michigan has been pulling down federal resources from this law to rebuild our roads, revitalize our clean water and wastewater system, build new clean energy resources and transmission lines and really just modernize our infrastructure,” he said.

Kolodin said that the project is “a great example of the ethos of the Whitmer administration and our Department of Transportation and how we approach projects.”

Kolodin emphasized a focus on improving transportation for more than just individually occupied cars.

“I think it’s a really great example of how to how to build a highway project in the 21st century — not just thinking about movement of automobiles, but also about movement of pedestrians and bicycles,” he said. The work in his department allows communities to better coordinate the resources they may need for projects that match the desires of their residents, accounting for urban and rural lifestyles.

Kolodin said in an earlier statement that the grand marked “a victory for our rural communities and a testament to Michigan’s commitment to harnessing federal funding opportunities that will increase connectivity across the state.”

“With funding from this transformative grant, we can make good on our promise to fix the roads while building pathways to prosperity, fostering stronger connections, and driving forward a brighter, more resilient future for all who call Northern Michigan home,” he added.

Kolodin said in an interview that improving infrastructure fits into plans promoting Michigan as a hub for future growth. A report released by the state’s first council on population growth listed transit and infrastructure as key points to attract and retain residents to the state.

“If you’re driving around your community and you don’t feel safe on the roads, you feel like your kids aren’t safe going to school or you feel like the water coming out of the tap isn’t safe — you’re going to start thinking about living somewhere else,” he said. “I believe that Michigan has a basic responsibility to deliver those infrastructure services to everyone.”

Beyond providing safety upgrades, Kolodin said that improved infrastructure can help areas develop into more vibrant and attractive communities, particularly for younger residents who often value walkability for basic transportation and recreation.

James Lake, MDOT North Region Communications Representative, said last week that the changes will improve transit through the region year round.

“Anyone who’s traveled in this area knows, particularly during tourism season, it’s a very busy portion of the corridor and growing all the time,” he said. “This work will help manage that, that traffic growth that comes along with it, as well as make that intersection safer for the traffic in that area.”

Roadwork is set to begin and finish in 2025.

9&10 News photojournalist Josh Monroe contributed to this story.