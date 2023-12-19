Traverse City Fire Department offering free smoke, carbon monoxide alarms to seniors

TRAVERSE CITY — Fire prevention is important, no matter what age you are.

That’s why the Traverse City Fire Department is offering free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to seniors in Traverse City. This was made possible by the state fire marshal and MI Prevention.

The fire department said they’ve installed over 30 alarms since the beginning of December.

“Smoke alarms, no matter what they are, if they’re battery powered or hard wired, they all have a ten year shelf life. So if you if in your home, you know for sure that your smoke alarms are older than ten years old, they must be replaced. Eliminating that burden on the homeowner is important and really the goal is just to make home safer. So if we can do that here in the city of Traverse City, we’re going to learn to do everything we can to do that,” Jacob Steichen, the City of Traverse City Fire Inspector, said.

Residents can contact the Traverse City Fire Department’s fire inspector for a house visit at 231-631-7423.