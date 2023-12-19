Owner of Lake City Thrifts created a community to help people that are experiencing homelessness

LAKE CITY — A woman in Lake City is doing everything she can to help those who are currently experiencing homelessness.

Julie Neumann is the owner of Lake City Thrifts and she said 80% of her store goes back to the community.

“I struggled before. There’s so much need out there. I mean, if you look, it’s worse than last year and it’s only going to get worse,” she said.

Advertisement

Although Neumann is the one facilitating bringing in donations, she said there are people out there who deserve more recognition than her.

“My idea is to get everybody on the same page working together and taking care of this together. That’s my biggest thing. I don’t want any recognition for anything. I want the people that bring me the donations to have the recognition, because they’re their saviors,” said Neumann.

Although she doesn’t take credit for what she does, Neumann does so much to make sure that her community gets the items she needs. She has bins and tables placed in the front of her store where people can pick up things they need, but she also helps in other ways.

“If they need something, if it’s a vet, if it’s somebody that comes in and said, hey, I got a job interview, but I don’t have any clothes. If other people, if they’re in need, they can come in. All they do is get a voucher. They can pick out three outfits, and if they need more later, they can come back,” she said.

Advertisement

But she can’t do it alone, with the help of the community she said that we can all come together to make even bigger of a difference.

“I accept anything that I don’t have to feed water or change or big appliances. But for the homeless situation, like tents, tents, blankets, tarps, I’m in desperate need of tarps,” Neumann said.

And the community she has built, continues to grow.

“There was a gentleman. He’s got a suburban that broke down and so I had another gentleman come in through my post, come in and pay for his vehicle parts, and then we could get it taken care of. So, I found Holmes Auto Repair shop and Cadillac fixed it for him and a few other things and gave me a discount. They’re a blessing,” she said.

Advertisement

And she said the love people spread can continue to influence others to help.

“It’s just like it goes down the ladder. Everybody helps and everybody, everybody works together because who’s going to take care of it? Who’s going to do it,” she said.

You can learn more about Lake City Thrift and how to donate here.