Munson Medical Center in Traverse City designated as a certified comprehensive stroke center

TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center announced on Tuesday that their hospital in Traverse City has been designated as a certified comprehensive stroke center by the joint commission.

Munson has had a long history of treating strokes, but this certification awards them as the gold standard medical provider for anyone experiencing this emergency.

They established Northern Michigan’s first endovascular stroke intervention, and have since treated over 300 stroke patients since then.

“This is where minutes matter, really attending to folks that are suffering from a stroke is really an important aspect of us being a tertiary care hospital and the designated specialty hospital here in northern Michigan and part of Munson Health Care,” Kathy LaRaia, the Munson Medical Center Interim President & CEO, said.

It’s important to act fast if you recognize a stroke, and by clicking here you can see a list of the signs and symptoms of a stroke.