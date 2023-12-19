Homeless in Wexford, Missaukee Counties to get coats that can convert to sleeping bags

CADILLAC — People struggling with homelessness are getting some much-needed help to keep warm during the cold weather season.

The Cadillac Area Foundation granted $6,500 and the Missaukee Area Foundation kicked in another $1,000 to buy 50 ‘Empowerment’ Coats for people living out in the elements.

The coats are multifunctional and can transform into a sleeping bag or worn as an over the shoulder bag.

Advertisement

The executive director of the Cadillac Area Foundation, Doreen Lanc, said it will go to organizations in Wexford and Missaukee counties, like the Cadillac Salvation Army or the New Hope Shelter to give out to people who need them.

“Doing a grant like this to an organization, we research it and make sure that it’s going to help many people, not just a few. We want to cover the service of a lot of people, not just a few. And this is 65 people that are going to be warmer tonight,” said Lanc.

Lanc also said Empowerment Plan based out of Detroit, that supplied the coats, also donated 15 more coats on top of the 50 that were bought with the grant money.