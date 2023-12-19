Good Samaritan saves the day by shoveling people’s driveways

CADILLAC — A Northern Michigan man is trying to make a difference in his community, with just a shovel, salt, and some good will.

Bradley Pacey recently moved to Cadillac from Lake City. He’s been sending out messages on social media, asking if there were any elderly people or veterans in the area that needed the snow to be cleared, free of charge.

Pacey said this is the second time he’s sent out a message on Facebook, looking to help his community.

“He also said he was surprised by how big of a response he got last time, so when Monday’s weather event hit, he said he decided to do it again,” said Pacey.

“That first post that I made, there was over 100 messages and probably about 20-30 driveways. And then I made another post, and it was again, it just blew up. I think about 10 driveways and five people that just wanted salt to put down,” said Pacey.

Pacey said the amount of comments and messages he got to his post was overwhelming.

He said he even got messages from as far away as Tustin and Marion.

“I wasn’t really able to venture further from Cadillac. There were just so many people here that needed it. uh, by the time I got done, it was dark,” said Pacey.

Pacey said some of the communications he got were from family of the elderly or veterans that live too far away to help.

The ‘snow Samaritan’ said the amount of messages illustrates the need that’s out there.

“It makes me sad. but, you know, again, if everybody just puts their best foot forward, you know, it won’t be as much,” said Pacey.

Pacey spent all day Monday, clearing sidewalks, porches, and driveways.

He said it’s not a big deal. He just was thinking of others that might not be able to do it himself.

“A lot of people just can’t get in and out, or they. They get hurt getting in and out. So, I try to help out as much as possible. It’s the thing to do. It really doesn’t cost me anything but my time. Maybe a bag of salt every once in a while,” said Pacey.

Pacey said he even got his kids involved in his random acts of kindness.

“They just had a blast. They didn’t know what we were doing other than we were shoveling snow and just helping people out. and they just loved it,” he said.

Pacey said he looks out for the older generations. He has a grandma who was a veteran in the Air Force.

He said people he’s helped have been very grateful and happy for the help-some even leaving goodies.

“A lot of people gave me like little snack packs of homemade grandma goodies. It was awesome,” said Pacey.

Pacey said he didn’t do it for the recognition. He did it because he had the time and the means to help. He said everyone should look out for each other.