Donated toys arrive in Eastern U.P. on charity flight from downstate

SAULT STE. MARIE — A short 90-minute flight made a big difference, delivering hundreds of Christmas gifts to children in the Eastern U.P.

Representatives from U.P. Kids, which offers foster care and adoption placement among other services, and Hangar 9 airline services connected on short-notice, and the plan came together.

Hangar 9 flew from Allegan into Sanderson Field with gifts collected from various downstate businesses.

Their CEO, who served in Iraq and Kuwait, says this is was a great way to pay it forward for the holidays.

“We have been blessed to be able to operate this company, and this is going to affect so many families. It’s not a lot for us to do. We collect some toys and fly a plane up here, and we might change a kid’s life. Without programs like this when I was a kid, I wouldn’t have had Christmas,” said Nick Sanderson, Hangar 9 CEO.

Around six dozen children in the Eastern U.P. got gifts as a result of the partnership.