Cadillac Area Public Schools awarded before and after school funding from the State

CADILLAC — The State of Michigan is giving a boost to some Cadillac students by awarding the district with more than $200,000.

Governor Whitmer announced funding Tuesday that sets aside $50 million for more than 780 locations across the state, including Cadillac Area Public Schools.

CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the cash infusion will be used to expand their CAPS Clubhouse before and after school programs and summer care programming.

“A lot of the grants in previous years have gone to more urban areas where they have hundreds of thousands of students to care for. So we’re really excited that the state found ways to diversify some of these funds to fund different areas and regions in the state. We have been very successful in grants for other opportunities. But this is new and exciting for us,” said Brown.

Brown said the grant will also be used to help reduce barriers that families may have accessing these programs, by providing scholarship opportunities as well as transportation.