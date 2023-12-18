Woman injured in Missaukee Co. hit and run, deputies asking for help locating suspected driver

MISSAUKEE COUNTY — The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver involved in a hit and run that happened on Monday around 4:25 p.m. in McBain.

On Monday, deputies went to Stoney Corners west of Cherry Street in McBain for a hit and run. Their investigation showed that a car had gone into the ditch due to snowy roads and that a 51-year-old McBain woman stopped to check on the driver. They said that while she was standing next to her car another car driving eastbound hit her.

They said that the car did not stop and continued driving eastbound.

The woman was taken to Cadillac Munson with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspected car in the hit and run was a black Dodge Ram pick up extended cab. It should have damage to the front passenger side, possibly in the headlight area.

They are asking anyone with any information about the suspected driver and truck to call the sheriff’s office at 231-839-4338 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.