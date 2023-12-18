Toys for Tots holds final sort, preliminary number of donations close to 20,000

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Toys for Tots held their final sort Saturday with help from the Bellaire High School boys basketball team where they went through 1,700 toys.

They’re currently close to 20,000 toys and counting, but final numbers will come out later in the week.

“Their parents at the start of this weren’t sure how they were going to provide toys for their kids and they want their kids to have a Christmas just like everyone else. We never see the final results. It’s the parents who see the final results and that’s the way it should be,” Mike Kent from Northwest Michigan Toys for Tots said.

Many of the Toys for Tots bins have been picked up in the Grand Traverse region, but you can still make donations.

To find drop off locations or to donate online, click here.