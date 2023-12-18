Suspects tried to spend thousands of dollars on scratch-off tickets with possibly stolen credit card numbers

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police say several gas stations/convenience stores throughout Northern Michigan have reported suspects attempting to buy scratch-off tickets with possibly stolen credit card numbers.

They say these men have tried to fraudulently buy thousands of dollars of tickets by punching in credit card numbers without having the physical card.

They’ve been reported driving a white Impala, a black Impala and a black SUV. If you have any information, please contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.