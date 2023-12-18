Newaygo Co. man arrested for shooting another man in the chest

NEWAYGO COUNTY — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that on Dec. 17 at 3:06 p.m., deputies were sent to the 13100 block of South Spruce in Grant Township because of a shooting complaint.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 29-year-old man from Grant was shot in the chest, deputies said. He was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and is expected to survive, deputies said.

The suspect, also a 29-year-old man from Grant, was located and taken into custody, deputies said.

He was lodged at the Newaygo County Jail on several felony charges, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Grant Police Department, Life EMS and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.



