Local health officials warn of the possibility of Narcan freezing

CADILLAC — Local health officials are warning about Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioids, and extreme cold temperatures.

District Health Department #10 has issued an advisory wanting to remind people that with the winter weather and colder temperatures, there is a possibility that naloxone can freeze.

The health department said according to the emergent biosolutions, Narcan nasal spray freezes when temperatures reach below five degrees Fahrenheit.

“that’s why we’re saying if it is in an emergency situation and you do happen to have frozen Narcan, not to wait for it to thaw, but to contact emergency services right away so that they can assess it, and that went for that Narcan to thaw,” Angie Gullekson, a public health educator frim District Health Department #10, said.

“you can also run the device, the nasal device under hot water just in a tap and and then it will still work. And so that’s another way that you could quickly and thaw it. But like I said, we’ve not had a single instance of people reporting frozen Narcan in the devices inside the boxes,” Pam Lynch from Harm Reduction Michigan said.

Both the health department and Lynch said it’s important to think ahead and have plenty of Narcan on hand just in case an overdose arises because it can save lives.