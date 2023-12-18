How the lack of snow is affecting private snow plowing businesses

CADILLAC — So far this season, we haven’t seen a lot of snowfall. Meaning Monday’s snowy weather should be good news for area snow plowing businesses.

However, the snow isn’t expected to stick around for long. So the impact it will have on winter businesses could be minimal.

Snow plowing businesses said they keep a close eye on the forecast because it’s vital to their livelihoods. But with the temperatures expected to reach the forties by the end of the week, Monday’s weather event will only give them a temporary boost in business.

“I’m always looking at my phone. And it’s usually the weather. And when you when you get into that mindset, it’s amazing how quickly the forecast changes just hour by hour by hour. And the only way we can be ready for it is to just watch it constantly. I wake up at 4:00 every morning,” Eric Soderman, the CEO of Great Northern Lawn Services, said.

Soderman said that he has no choice in waking up early if he wants to be prepared for what the day may bring. Monday might have brought in the snow, but he said it’s too early to tell how good it will be. He said that with the small amount we’re expected to see, plowing companies like his aren’t doing a ton of work yet.

“We primarily are locally known for snow blowing rather than snow plowing, which puts us in the residential market kind of by nature. We do have some smaller commercial accounts, but that’s that’s primarily our focus is residential,” he said.

Ace Property Maintenance & Snow Removal, also out of Cadillac, said they were up early this morning, hoping they would get snow.

“Extremely slow this year and it’s obviously not normal, but we’ll take every little bit of one of these we get. Other jobs also, we’re a property maintenance company. So if it’s not snowing, we’re doing other stuff just to try to stay busy,” Dan McRoberts, the owner of Ace Property Maintenance & Snow Removal, said.

Luckily, they said they have other business to help them get by, but if there’s still not a lot of snow by January, that’s when it could severely impact their bottom line.

“This time of year, the ground is still kind of soft. So we can do a lot of stuff outdoors. But by the time January comes, usually the temperatures drop significantly compared to December. So we are not able to dig anymore in the dirt,” McRoberts said.

Soderman said that snow or no snow, they are busy regardless.

“What I have found is that lack of early season snow gives us a lot more time to deal with the leaves in the fall. So if we’re not out, if we’re not out doing snow, we’re out doing leaves,” Soderman said.

Both companies say Monday’s weather event won’t amount to much, but they are still watching to see what happens with that winter weather advisory that goes through Tuesday.