Celebrate Winter Solstice at NoBo Mrkt

Thursday, Dec. 21. is the longest night of the year, and you can celebrate at Nobo Mrkt in Traverse City!

STORYTIME & BAKE SALE from Northern Blooms Montessori:

Enjoy a solstice-themed Storytime at 4 p.m., followed by a Build-Your-Own-Cookie-Box Bake Sale! Take a peek inside our Montessori classrooms and learn about enrollment & volunteer opportunities.

MIDWINTER HAPPY HOUR from NoBo Mrkt:

Indulge in midwinter comforts from NoBo promotional partners - and get a preview of NoBo’s upcoming bar menu - at this festive extended happy hour. Leelanau Cheese will be serving raclette and we’ll be highlighting a seasonal tea menu.

ARTIST RECEPTION from Alluvion Arts @ 414:

In partnership with the Tusen Takk Foundation, the Hive (2nd floor gallery of Commongrounds) will feature new work by artist-in-residence Katrina Bello. On the first floor, Alluvion Arts presents the work of Lauren Everett Finn in NoBo Mrkt and new cyanotypes by Jamie John.

JAZZ 4 ALL from The Alluvion:

Hear the best live jazz in town at this solstice-inspired set with Jeff Haas, Jack Dryden, Randy Marsh, and Laurie Sears. $1-20 Honor Cover.

SUNSET SENDOFF & INTENTIONS with Commonplace Community Coworking & This Osteopathic Life:

Take time to reflect and set professional or personal intentions with Commonplace Executive Director Nick Beadleston and Dr. Amelia Bueche. On the longest night, shift your gaze inward to find, create, illuminate your own light.

Free event open to all!