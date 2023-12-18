Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Going inside ‘The Thatch House’ in downtown Charlevoix

In Northern Michigan you can find an eye-catching home with a unique style and iconic covering that has been drawing the attention of the people passing by for years.

And that home is “The Thatch House” in downtown Charlevoix.

It’s a one-of-a-kind home filled with local history, and the brainchild of two very different visionaries.

The iconic dwelling sits at 6,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and great living spaces spanning three floors.

And if that isn’t enough space for you, the home also comes with a bonus chalet, perfect for your out of town guests.

This incredible, rustic residence could be a cozy place to call home or a desirable vacation destination.