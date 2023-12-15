Tax credit checks to be sent to 700,000 Michigan families in 2024

Over 700,000 Michigan households will receive checks in February due to changes in the state’s tax policy aimed at reducing poverty.

The checks cover the increase that Michigan lawmakers approved to the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, dubbed by Whitmer the Working Families Tax Credit, from 6% to 30%. The payments will go to families who would’ve been eligible for the credit as part of their 2022 tax returns.

“This directly benefits half the children in Michigan, and moms and dads can use this extra money at tax time to pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

The checks, averaging around $550 a piece, will be mailed starting on Feb. 13, 2024, the day most laws passed in 2023 will go into effect.

Residents who have recently moved or want to check the accuracy of their current address can visit the website of the Department of Treasury. Whitmer also encouraged eligible families to apply for the tax credit this year, saying they could receive the additional credit from their 2022 tax return and the full 30% tax credit on their 2023 filing.

Michigan lawmakers and policy advocates have praised the EITC as a particularly effective tool for combatting poverty.

“This increase to the state EITC will directly benefit more than two million Michigan children,” said Darienne Hudson, president and CEO of United Way for Southeastern MichiganThis provides a meaningful lift to working families’ incomes, many of whom are still struggling in the wake of the pandemic as household budgets are strained by increasing costs and the expiration of covid-era financial supports.

Democratic lawmakers prioritized expanding the tax credit in the early months of retaking majorities in the state legislature for the first time in four decades.

“This was one of the first bills our new majority passed for good reason: the EITC has a legacy of being one of the best policies to support work while also helping families out of poverty, making it a win-win for Michigan workers and employers,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids.

Speaker of the House Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said that the move is the latest example of legislators “putting the people of Michigan first and improving their quality of life.”