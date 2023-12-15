Sen. Peters attends ribbon cutting for new Cherry Capital Airport landing system

TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan is known for its extreme weather, and air travel can be affected because of it.

That’s why Cherry Capital Airport invested in a new instrument landing system on one of their runways.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday with local officials and state Senator Gary Peters in attendance.

The new system will provide precise navigational guidance on runway 10 in low visibility or during bad weather. That means the airport will have significantly less delays during severe weather.

“This airport is one of the faster growing airports in the country already – now, the third most busy here in the state of Michigan. It’s going to continue to grow and it’s really a tribute to the area and the fact that this is just an absolutely beautiful area that people love to visit and people love to live and it’s going to further economic opportunity,” said Sen. Peters.

Cherry Capital Airport currently offers 18 nonstop flights within the country.