Roscommon Sheriff's Department surprising drivers at traffic stops with something other than tickets

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department has been out patrolling the roads this week, looking for opportunities to give out some surprise holiday cheer.

However, instead of serving drivers tickets, deputies are handing out turkeys and all the fixings for a holiday meal.

Even though the sheriff’s office has been doing this every year since 2015, they still catch people off guard.

Detective Sergeant Michael Max said he enjoys being part of the event.

“It’s fun. It’s a little change of pace for the guys that patrol all the time and the looks on people’s faces. When you give them a turkey instead of a ticket, it’s pretty, pretty priceless,” said Max.

Max doesn’t spend much time on the road, but he likes to help out for “Turkeys Instead of Tickets”.

He said it’s a nice change of pace from their usual duties.

“This time of year, with all the stuff we normally deal with, that’s, you know, not so fun. This is something that feels like we’re giving something to the community,” said Max.

Max said they gotten all sorts of different reactions.

“I’m going to turn around on this guy here. We got up to 53 and a 45 four. He started slowing down. Well, he’s ready for it,” said Max.

It took less than 15 minutes to find a driver. Max questioned the driver about why he pulled him over.

“You got up to about 53 before you start slowing down. That’s why I’m stopping you today,” said Max.

After getting the driver’s information, Max returned but instead of a citation, Max told the driver about the surprise.

“Instead of giving you a ticket today, I want to wish you a merry Christmas. I’ve got a turkey here for you or some other fixings for, to go with the turkey,” said Max.

Max returned to the car happy to have brightened someone’s day.

He didn’t get super excited, but he definitely was happy. He didn’t get a ticket. He was surprised. Makes me feel good. Like I said, you know, Christmastime and it’s nice to help people out with the season, that’s for sure,” said Max.

Sheriff Ed Stern said it’s very rewarding for the department to bring a little bit of light and Christmas cheer to someone who is expecting a citation.

“I’ve had people that were very upset when they got pulled over and end up crying at the end because they’re so happy. And it’s not only rewarding for them, it’s very heartfelt for us and the officers that are involved in this,” said Stern.

“Turkeys Instead of Tickets” is a collaboration between the Sheriff’s Department and the rotary clubs of Houghton Lake and Roscommon.

Stern said they have also been busy this week making some unexpected home deliveries of turkeys and sides to people in the community who have been nominated on their social media page to receive them.