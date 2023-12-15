On The Road: A Taste of Christmas at Ebels General Store-6:45

Ebels General Store in Evart will be presenting their Taste of Christmas on Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-owned business will be giving back to customers and the community that supports them all year long.

Customers will be able to visit their Evart location and taste samples before they purchase some of their award-winning meats.

Advertisement

Snacking stations will include their Summer Sausages, Williams Cheeses, Little Town Jerky bologna, and Dawn Fresh catering salads. There will also be Corned Beef Brisket, Smoked Beef Brisket, Legend Ham, Pork Loin, and Prime Rib.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting Ebels getting a Taste of Christmas.

On The Road: A Taste of Christmas at Ebels General Store-7:15

On The Road: A Taste of Christmas at Ebels General Store-8:15