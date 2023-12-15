Michigan State Police starts Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

CADILLAC — Dec. 15 marks the start of the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign for the Michigan State Police.

This means you might notice a lot more troopers out on the road looking for impaired driver. That includes driving under the influence of Alcohol and drugs. In 2022, Michigan had 9,331 alcohol related crashes and 2,452 drug related crashes.

“If you plan to drink anything or have any kind of indulgence, please make plans ahead of time to get a safe ride home. And if you’re hosting a party, also be mindful of your guests, maybe ensure they have a way home, offer rides for them, or have a person at the party designated to give that person a ride to where they need to be,” Lt. Derrick Carrol, a public information officer for Michigan State Police, said.

The campaign runs until Jan. 1.