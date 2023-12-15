Haley’s Hot Takes: Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, and more!

Vanessa Hudgens has tied the knot! On December 2nd, Hudgens and her fiancé Cole Tucker got married in Mexico. They have been dating for the past three years and got engaged this past February in Paris, France. Some of Vanessa’s former co-stars from “High School Musical” were in attendance, as well was some other actors.

Another “High School Musical” star is celebrating big! Zac Efron has finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He became a star from the Disney Channel movie, and has been in the spotlight since!

Hilary Duff is expecting baby number four! Her and her husband, Matthew Blair shared the announced on their Christmas card this past week. On the card it read “So long for silent nights”, where Duff is holding her baby bump. Congratulations to the family!

We finally have an Emmy’s host. The Television Academy announced this past Wednesday, that actor Anthony Anderson will be taking the role. He is no stranger to the award show, as he has been nominated several times for a lead actor in a comedy series. The show will are January 5th.

