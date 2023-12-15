Hagerty ends Season of Caring with 15th Christmas for Kids at Traverse City Area Public Schools

TRAVERSE CITY — Between October and Dec. 15, Hagerty’s teams have volunteered over 6,700 hours for Hagerty’s Season of Caring.

The last event, Christmas for Kids, found its closure Friday as they dropped gifts to 100 students in need across all Traverse City Area Public Schools. The gifts in the bags ranged from puzzles and games to educational toys. Hagerty also placed a $25 gift card and lunch box in each bag.

“Traverse city is our home, and we feel a responsibility to connect and give back to the community. So, we are grateful to be able to spread holiday joy to 100 students in need in the area,” Amanda Jackson, the belonging and engagement coordinator for Hagerty, said.

This is the 15th year they have coordinated Christmas for Kids with TCAPS.