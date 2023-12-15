Grand Traverse Co. deputies grew beards for charity; now it’s time to vote for your favorite

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office participated in their first annual “No Shave November,” and they’re asking you to vote for the best beard.

Each deputy pitched in $25 to take part, and the winner will present a check to a local charity.

Deputies say they’re glad to be able to get the community involved in the fun for a good cause.

Advertisement

“It just gives us the opportunity to connect with the community and allow our deputies to do something that connects with the community as well, and see us in a little bit different light than what they would normally see us,” said Capt. Brandon Brinks.

“Instead of it being law enforcement capacity, this is kind of, ‘Hey, we’re one of you, let’s have some fun,’” said Sheriff Michael Shea.

Voting is happening on the GTCSO Facebook page and closes next Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 8 a.m.