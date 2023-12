Get into the Christmas spirit at the Annual Holiday Open House this weekend at Boyne Mountain Resort!

Our Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher talked with Boyne Mountain Resort Marketing Director, Kari Roder about the exciting weekend ahead.

The Annual Holiday Open House kicks off this weekend at Boyne Mountain Resort. Come get into the Christmas spirit with lunch with Santa followed by a photo-op, step into Whoville with hot cocoa and a meet and greet with Mr. Grinch, enjoy scenic chairlift rides, a walk across the Michigan Skybridge to enjoy the Lights in The Sky, and so much more!