Former Green Charter Township Supervisor speaks out after being fired from Big Rapids Township Fire Department

MECOSTA COUNTY — The former supervisor of Green Charter Township in Mecosta County is now considering his legal options after he was fired as a captain from Big Rapids Township Fire Department.

Jim Chapman was the face of the former township board that was in support of moving the proposed Gotion EV battery to the area. He was recalled back in November.

Chapman said this was Big Rapids Township’s second attempt to have him removed from the volunteer fire department, but this time it was successful with new leadership in Big Rapids Township.

Advertisement

Chapman said with fire departments struggling with staffing and his years of experience as a leader, he feels the firing, which came from Big Rapids Township Supervisor Carman Bean, has more to do with issues surrounding the controversial Gotion project than his performance as a firefighter.

“My phone rang. It was the supervisor. His statement to me was all firefighters are at will, employees. And as of today, you no longer work here. There was no reason offered. There was no justification. There was no anything other than you’re gone,” said Chapman.

9&10 News reached out to Bean, who was elected as part of a recall effort of the former township supervisor Bill Stanek.

Bean confirmed the separation between Big Rapids Township Fire Department and Jim Chapman but declined to comment any further.