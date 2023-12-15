eFulfillment Services in Traverse City gearing up for busy shipping season

TRAVERSE CITY — Christmas is a little over a week away, and a lot of people are expecting holiday presents to arrive on time.

And eFulfillment Services in Traverse City said they are about 25% over the number of packages they shipped in 2022. They said this is getting back to normal volume from the crazy COVID surge followed by a dip in 2021.

“We have close to 100 people here that are doing everything from picking and packing orders to customer service, accounting, sales and such a great team. Really proud of them as well as great clients where we work with, and they keep us in the loop on what they’ve got going on. And that’s a big reason why we’re able to do what we do,” Steve Bulger, the president of eFulfillment Services, said.

They ship about 45,000 packages a day between three shifts.