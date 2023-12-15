Crafting with the Katies: Painting Christmas ceramics!

The Katies are getting into the Christmas spirit, and painting some Christmas ceramic figures that you can keep year after year! This is a great craft to do with family members, the kiddos, or your friends to celebrate the holidays.

To make your own, you’ll need the following supplies:

Christmas ceramics (the Katies got theirs from here)

Paint

Paintbrushes

Disposable paper plate to put your paint on

Things to remember as you do this craft:

Sand your project beforehand so your paint can stick to your ceramic.

This may take a few coats of paint to really make your colors pop, so be patient!

Some of these ceramics have a lot of detail, so be sure to have a variety of paintbrush sizes to complete your craft.

Once you finish your project, take some clear acrylic spray paint to seal in your creation.

Katie Birecki made her ceramic into a gingerbread house. To make yours look like a perpetual gingerbread house, she recommends using the following:

All of the above items

Puffy paint

Baking soda

Spoon

Spackling

Disposable cake icing bags

Katie mixed a spoonful of baking soda into her brown paint. That makes the paint just a little textured to look like a gingerbread cookie! Be careful, it takes a little bit of time for the baking soda concoction to stick to your ceramic. Even if you’re able to get a thin layer down, you can always go back over your surface with more brown paint.

She also used puffy paint around windows and doorframes to give it a bit of pop.

If you want to go all out on the overall gingerbread house look, take some spackling and put it inside a disposable cake icing bag with a bit of water. You can use that around the base of the house, on the roof, wherever you’d like! Once it dries, it really looks like icing!

