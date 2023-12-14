UP contributor: Michigan growth report provides solutions for region

With the release of a final report from Michigan’s first growth council, the Upper Peninsula stands to change significantly in the coming decades, according to a local contributor.

Marty Fittante, CEO of the InvestUP economic organization, served on the Jobs, Talent and People workgroup for the Growing Michigan Together Council. He described the last few months of work at an “aggressive pace” to get these recommendations to policymakers.

“A lot of people with diverse backgrounds, diverse interests, came together, really worked in earnest and worked hard and thoughtfully to try to put together ideology and personal perspectives and advance opportunity for the entire state,” he said. “What I think they attempted to do was have some old strategies, some big strategies, but some broad strategies.”

The report from the Council put forward three mutually beneficial strategies that members say will help Michigan attract and retain populations: establishing the state as “the Innovation Hub of the Midwest”; building a “lifelong learning system focused on future-ready skills and competencies”; and creating vibrant communities that are “magnets for young talent.”

According to Fittante, the UP has lost 48% of its K-12 population since 1970. Coupled with an aging population, the UP’s problems can seem more pronounced than other regions with larger population centers — Fittante described population levels as the region’s “most pressing issue.”

Fittante said the he supported most of the same recommendations issued in the Council’s report, with a particular focus on attracting and retaining young talent to the state and region. Housing was an issue at the forefront of the Council in both rural and denser urban areas — hearing from advocates in other regions of the state helped reassure Fittante he was prioritizing the right set of issues for the UP, he said.

“It’s really affirming what we already knew — that housing is a critical issue that has to be addressed,” he said. “And hopefully this report outlines some strategies to do that, like providing a tax credit for employers, which we think makes a lot of sense that policymakers and the governor can then execute against.”

“It’s affirming in the sense that it really speaks to us then to find a path forward to find strategic solutions for those challenges,” he added. “They’re hard, they’re big, but they’re really important.”

Fittante said work regarding the state’s natural resources and meeting the moment with clean energy and climate change were areas for growth in the UP.

“How do we better use our natural resources sustainably and strategically, particularly what’s going on with regard to energy and climate?” he asked. “As this moves forward, it’s incumbent upon us to ensure that that remains part of the conversation.”

Looking to the future, the report put forth an ambitious goal of Michigan being among the 10 states with the highest population growth by 2050. Fittante said that in his mind, Michigan’s greatest change in that time would go towards growing communities that often serve as an “anchor to bring in younger talent.”

“What can we do around outdoor recreation? What can we do around downtown density? What can we do around some of those amenities that we know the generation behind mind certainly finds important?” he asked. “As I look out, 10, 20 and 30 years, that’s my hope — that you’ve got really vibrant communities that have an active natural resource community net, really active downtown, lots of energy, lots of excitement, and we’re optimistic we’re gonna get there.”