Roundabout, other road improvements coming to west Traverse City thanks to grant

TRAVERSE CITY — Big changes are coming to a major roadway in Leelanau County.

The area of M-72 and M-22 on the west end of Traverse City will be improved thanks to a $14.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project is expected to cost around $19 million.

A new roundabout will go in at the M-72/M-22 intersection. Other changes include upgraded sidewalks and traffic signals, drainage improvements and surface restoration from Division to Cherry Bend Road.

Advertisement

“Anyone who’s traveled in this area knows, particularly during tourism season, it’s a very busy portion of the corridor and growing all the time,” said James Lake, MDOT North Region Communications Representative. “This work will help manage that, that traffic growth that comes along with it, as well as make that intersection safer for the traffic in that area.”

Roadwork is set to begin and finish in 2025.