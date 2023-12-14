Read a book and pet a pup at Tell-A-Tail at the Traverse Area District Library

A book in one hand and petting a dog with the other. It doesn’t get much better than that! And you can join in on all the fun at the Traverse Area District Library.

“Every month we host a Tell-a-Tail event where we bring in therapy dogs and invite children and their families to come in and read to the dogs,” said head of Youth Services Andy Schuck.

Kids can jump from dog to dog sharing their favorite book while growing in their reading skills and boosting self-confidence.

“The main impact that we’re shooting for is for kids to feel comfortable reading, get confidence reading, to feel just a sense of self-esteem about the work they do as readers. Because reading can be really hard for young kids,” said Schuck.

They give that that space to read. Dogs not going to judge you if you miss a word or if you mispronounce something. They’re just there for the companionship that you give them,” said Youth Services Librarian Assistant, Amanda Tobian.

It’s a great way to further a child’s education while making it fun and enjoyable with some furry friends.

“It is pretty cool to see how excited they get. Their faces light up and they just see the excitement in them,” said Tobian.

Pairing a dog with a book is getting kids excited about reading.

“I like reading and I love dogs. Plus, I have one at my dad’s house, I don’t really get to see her often. The only chance I get to do it with these dogs, and I love it,” said participant Amelia.

“My favorite animal is a dog, and I really like to read,” said participant Harper.



