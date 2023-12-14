Petoskey recognizes community heroes at annual Celebration of Champions ceremony

Continuing a 32-year tradition, the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated and honored outstanding community members in its annual awards ceremony on Dec. 13. This year’s Celebration of Champions took place at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts for a second year in a row.

Stafford and Janice Smith, founders of Stafford’s Hospitality, were honored with the prestigious Chairman’s Award, which is given each year in recognition and appreciation of longstanding accomplishments, significant investment and extraordinary efforts that have shaped the community. Stephanie Baldwin, the chamber’s board chair, presented the couple with the award. Of them she stated, “[They] have been a constant presence in the community, volunteering in countless endeavors over the years. ... They have built a standard of hospitality that carries a strong and lasting impact.”

Chairman’s Award Winners Janice and Stafford Smith pictured with family and Stafford’s Hospitality representatives

The Athena Award is given each year to celebrate the potential of all women as leaders of the community and has always been proudly sponsored by Dave Kring Chevrolet. Valerie Meyerson, director of the Petoskey District Library was named the 2023 Athena Award recipient. Jennifer Shorter, last year’s Athena recipient, presented the award to Meyerson. After listing all of Val’s accomplishments and honors, Jennifer said the following about Val, “What sets this individual apart from so many others is [her] willingness to act courageously and advocate fiercely, and to jump in whenever [she] see[s] a need.”

2023 Athena Award winner Valerie Meyerson on right, pictured with Megan Swadling, presenter, and Jennifer Shorter, presenter and 2022 Athena Award winner

The Marty Van De Car Inclusivity Award was added to last year’s ceremony, and was created in honor of Marty who passed away unexpectedly last year. This award is given to an individual or organization in our community that breaks down barriers and fosters change to create an inclusive and welcoming community for all. Ryan Donahoe, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Petoskey was this year’s award recipient. DJ Jones, executive director at Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation presented Ryan with the award and described Ryan as “a relational bridge builder, as well as being one of the most welcoming and inclusive members in our community.” He stated that Ryan has “created a culture where everyone is truly welcome.” The foundation is a proud sponsor of this award.

2023 Marty Van De Car Inclusivity Award winner Ryan Donahoe pictured with DJ Jones (Mary (Molly) E. Hauxwell-Currier/Mary (Molly) E. Hauxwell-Currier)

Reg Smith of Stafford’s Hospitality presented the Service Excellence Award to Toski Sands Market & Wine Shop. Keith and Sue McGlaughlin, owners of Toski Sands accepted the award. Smith stated of Keith and Sue, “When they took over in 2003, they knew they wanted to build one a dream, and create a destination for residents and visitors alike. . . while they continued to make changes over the years, they always kept the core of the business at the forefront, a place where the staff always make their customers feel welcome”. Stafford’s Hospitality is this year’s Service Excellence Award sponsor.

Robyn Rakoniewski of Harbor Brenn Insurance was named this year’s Ron Foeller Community Enthusiast award winner. This award, named after the late Ron Foeller, honors someone who is a cheerleader, an ambassador, and a supporter of our community. Award presenter Bill McMaster of Bill’s Farm Market described Robyn as “a ball of energy, light, and joy. She is passionate, inclusive, kind, [and] fun loving.” The Community Enthusiast Award’s 2023 sponsors were Bill’s Farm Market and The Home Depot.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was sponsored by Huntington Bank and presented by Shaun Michael Osborne of OsborneKlein Ameriprise Financial. Osborne presented the award to Adam and Mike Kazanowski and Michael Kolkmeyer of Gypsy Vodka, High Five Spirits, and Gypsy Distillery. Osborne shared some impressive stats, “With consistent year after year growth of 30 to 40%, the whole state has gotten to know Gypsy Vodka. . . the company now boasts the #1 Michigan-made vodka, the #1 Michigan made gin and the state’s biggest ready to drink canned beverage.”

Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners Adam and Mike Kazanowski and Michael Kolkmeyer pictured with Shaun Michael Osborne

Mari Kissinger of The Highlands at Harbor Springs presented the Thriving Petoskey Award to Becky Philipp-Kranig and Bearcub Outfitters. This award is given annually to an individual, business, or organization that promotes positive business practices that enhance our area’s employees, our community organizations, and our environment. Mari described Bearcub as “an exemplary business in the community for their true and passionate support. . . they enthusiastically participate in all local downtown events.” First Community Bank, Harbor/Brenn Agencies, DTE Energy, and McLaren Northern Michigan sponsored this award.

This year’s Chamber Ambassador of the Year award was given to Aaron Garms. Garms was recognized as this year’s winner for his enthusiastic involvement with the chamber. Lisa Hoyt, the chamber’s membership director presented Garms with the award; she described him as one of the happiest people that she knows. The Ambassador of the Year Award was sponsored by PNC Bank.

Architectural and Renovation Awards were presented by Keith Reeb of Preston Feather Building Centers. In the Beautification Category, the Mitchell Street downtown entrance and Spring & Porter tied for the winner. The Design Award was presented to American Spoon Foods. The Heritage Award was presented to Stafford’s Bay View Inn.

Other key event sponsors included PMP Powered by Axios, North Central Michigan College, Accident Fund, Fifth Third Bank, and Rasmussen Teller & Caron P.C.

If you missed the event, or if you would like to rewatch the ceremony, you can find the recording and photos at www.petoskeychamber.com.